WASHINGTON, July 31 President Barack Obama told
U.S. Senate Democrats that he has a "long list" of potential
candidates to take over as Federal Reserve Board chairman next
year, and his party will support any of them.
Reid, speaking to reporters, said that while he believes
former top White House economic adviser Lawrence Summers is a
"very competent man," some other Democrats have raised concerns
about him.
Obama "has a long list of people he's talking to. He
indicated that there's not - his words - 'not a piece of paper
difference in all of them,' so he's weighing all of the minuses
and pluses and he's going to make a decision that he believes is
right for the country and I do too," Reid said.