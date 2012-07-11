WASHINGTON, July 10 President Barack Obama has
ordered his administration to offer health insurance to seasonal
firefighters employed by the U.S. government, after an outcry
over the lack of affordable coverage available to thousands of
such workers.
Obama's directive, confirmed by the White House on Tuesday,
capped a 2-month-old electronic petition drive started by a
member of a U.S. Forest Service "hot-shot" crew based in South
Dakota that has drawn more than 125,000 signatures.
No details were given, but a formal announcement of the
policy change was expected soon, a White House official told
Reuters.
In the meantime, Obama has instructed the U.S. Office of
Personnel Management, the Interior Department and the
Agriculture Department -- parent agency of the Forest Service --
to "ensure temporary federal firefighters who are bravely
battling fires have access to the health insurance they
deserve," the official said.
The official added that the president acted after the issue
was brought to his attention following his trip late last month
to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where Obama toured damage caused
by that state's most destructive wildfire on record.
The so-called Waldo Canyon killed two people, gutted nearly
350 homes and forced the evacuation of some 35,000 people,
ranking it also as one of worst conflagrations to date during
the 2012 wildfire season nationwide.
At that time, the White House said that more than 8,800
firefighters were at work against dozens of wild-land blazes
burning across the country, most of them in the West.
Some 15,000 firefighters are on the federal government
payroll, but 8,000 of them are classified as temporary, seasonal
employees and thus ineligible for federal benefits such as
health insurance, according to Rachel LaBruyere, an organizer of
the petition drive on the nonpartisan social action website
Change.org.
"It's a huge deal, and there's going to be a lot of really,
really happy firefighters out there tonight," said John Lauer,
27, seasonal member of a "hot-shot" crew from Custer, South
Dakota, who initiated the petition drive seeking health
benefits. "I'm sure they're all very thankful for what the
president's done."
Lauer, who resides in Denver and has never had health
insurance during his six years of employment for the Forest
Service, said seasonal firefighters like himself typically work
the equivalent of an entire year during a six- or seven-month
rotation.
"The seasonal firefighters, they're the ones digging the
trenches, cutting trees down, actually putting the fire out on
the ground, and they're the ones breathing the smoke," he said.
On-the-job injuries have been covered by workman's
compensation under the old policy, he said, but "if I got
bronchitis in the winter because I inhaled smoke for six months,
that wouldn't be covered."
In the text of his petition, Lauer cited the case of a
fellow firefighter who accumulated $70,000 worth of hospital
bills that he and his wife were unable to pay after the
premature birth of his son.
