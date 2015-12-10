By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 10 Striding out of the White
House in slow motion, sporting oversized sunglasses, Michelle
Obama lays down a rap track aimed at raising the star power of
math majors and engineering students.
"If you wanna fly jets, you should go to college. Reach high
and cash checks? Fill your head with knowledge," Obama rhymes as
comedian Jay Pharoah, known for his Saturday Night Live
impression of her husband President Barack Obama, makes a stack
of bills rain onto the floor of the White House.
The video is a funny and affectionate send-up of the
celebrity culture that Obama has said she wants to turn on its
head to try to get more American kids thinking about higher
education. To view it, click: youtu.be/_1yAOK0nSb0
Obama's "Better Make Room" campaign, targeting students aged
14 to 19, encourages them to go to college by giving them a
brush with fame on social media with help from celebrities like
Pharoah and basketball great LeBron James.
The campaign is part of a larger White House effort to
address slipping U.S. college graduation rates.
Obama, who grew up in a working-class family in the South
Side of Chicago, often speaks to students about how she worked
hard to get good grades and degrees from Princeton and Harvard.
"I want to honor and empower young people who are working
hard in school and pursuing their dreams - and I want to do it
in a fresh and fun way," she said in a statement.
Obama and Pharoah had help on the video from viral video
makers The Gregory Brothers, and it was produced by
IAC/InterActive's CollegeHumor, which makes viral
comedy videos.
"I think the country will join me in saying, 'Mrs. Obama, we
think you should cut an album,'" said Sam Reich, CollegeHumor's
head of video, in a statement.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Miral Fahmy)