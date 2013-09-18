WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The White House threatened to veto a Republican-written bill nearing a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives to cut food stamps for the poor by $40 billion and end benefits for an estimated 4 million people.

Representatives are likely to vote on the bill on Thursday. A close vote is expected. The White House threat capped a day of vocal opposition by congressional Democrats and antihunger groups. (Reporting By Charles Abbott)