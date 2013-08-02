WASHINGTON Aug 1 Jason Furman, who helped create the $800 billion economic stimulus package that dominated much of President Barack Obama's first year in office, won Senate confirmation on Thursday as chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

Furman will replace Alan Krueger, who took leave as a professor from Princeton University to hold the Cabinet-level post. The council advises the president on domestic and international economic policy.

In addition to crafting the stimulus package, Furman advised on the formulation of the president's signature healthcare overhaul that congressional Republicans are trying to repeal.

Furman served as special assistant to President Bill Clinton at the National Economic Council in 1999-2000 and also did a stint at the World Bank. He has advised Obama since his 2008 presidential campaign.