WASHINGTON Aug 1 Jason Furman, who helped
create the $800 billion economic stimulus package that dominated
much of President Barack Obama's first year in office, won
Senate confirmation on Thursday as chairman of the White House
Council of Economic Advisers.
Furman will replace Alan Krueger, who took leave as a
professor from Princeton University to hold the Cabinet-level
post. The council advises the president on domestic and
international economic policy.
In addition to crafting the stimulus package, Furman advised
on the formulation of the president's signature healthcare
overhaul that congressional Republicans are trying to repeal.
Furman served as special assistant to President Bill Clinton
at the National Economic Council in 1999-2000 and also did a
stint at the World Bank. He has advised Obama since his 2008
presidential campaign.