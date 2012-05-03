WASHINGTON May 3 U.S. President Barack Obama
has invited four African leaders to join the G8 leaders' summit
at Camp David later this month for a session on food security,
the White House said on Thursday.
Those invited to participate are Benin's President Yayi
Boni, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, Ghana's President
John Mills and Tanzania's President Jakaya Kikwete, White House
spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.
They will join Obama and the leaders of France, Britain,
Italy, Germany, Canada, Japan and Russia at the presidential
retreat in rural Maryland to discuss food security concerns in
Africa on May 19, the second day of the G8 meeting.
The United Nations' food price index, which measures monthly
price changes for cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, fell
slightly in April but remains relatively high, with soybean and
rice prices poised to increase.
(Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Eric Beech)