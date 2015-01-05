WASHINGTON Jan 5 U.S. officials monitoring the recent drop in oil prices believe the dip so far has been beneficial for the U.S. economy, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Monday.

U.S. average gasoline prices have fallen below $2 per gallon in much of the country. That has boosted U.S. car sales and other areas in recent months. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)