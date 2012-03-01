NASHUA, New Hampshire March 1 President Barack Obama said on Thursday his administration will lay out "as many steps as we can" in coming weeks to unclog bottlenecks that are helping to push up the price of gasoline and other fuels.

Facing a barrage of criticism from Republicans in the election year over high gasoline prices, Obama this week threw his support behind TransCanada's building of a leg of the Keystone XL pipeline that would drain an oil glut in Oklahoma. When completed, the pipeline would bring oil to Texas refineries. (Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Sandra Maler)