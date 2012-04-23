* Delay in closing refinery good news for Obama campaign
* Republicans say gas prices still too high, vow to keep up
attack
* Survey shows gasoline prices creeping downward
(Updates with Obama administration comment, latest gasoline
prices)
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, April 23 New signs of lower U.S. gas
prices could give a boost to President Barack Obama's
re-election hopes and blunt a potent weapon that Republicans
have used to attack him.
News on Monday of a monthlong delay in the planned closure
of the largest refinery on the U.S. East Coast
was the latest sign rocketing gasoline prices may have peaked.
Government data later showed national U.S. gasoline prices
have fallen for three straight weeks after surging earlier in
the year, cooling fears they might hit $5 a gallon this summer.
Industry experts say keeping Sunoco's Philadelphia refinery
open will ease supply concerns and help underpin a gradual
decline in gasoline prices.
That, in turn, would ease a burden on the U.S. economy that
Republicans have seized upon as one of their best bets of
thwarting Democrat Obama's bid for re-election.
The White House says the president has limited ability to
curb the global price of oil, which is the key determinant in
the cost of gasoline, blaming geopolitical tension and stronger
growth in places like China and India.
But that has not kept gas prices from being a significant
issue in the run-up to the Nov. 6 presidential election.
"Gas prices are a very politically potent indicator," said
Karlyn Bowman at the American Enterprise Institute in
Washington. "One of the things most visible to (Americans) is
gas prices. And should those go down, or remain stable, that has
to be good news for the administration."
Obama currently gets some of his lowest poll marks for his
handling of energy prices, which have been buoyed by tensions in
the Middle East, including concern that Israel may attack Iran
to destroy its nuclear program.
An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll last week showed Obama ahead
of likely Republican challenger Mitt Romney by 6 percentage
points but voters rated Obama lower than his rival on handling
of the economy.
Republicans show no intention of suspending attacks on the
president's energy policies, even though prices at the pump have
moderated.
"Until we are at the point where people don't feel like
they're squeezing their entire paychecks into the gas tank, it's
an issue that Republicans are going to keep talking about," said
a Senate Republican aide.
Obama, seeking to deflect blame for gas prices, points to
the rise in domestic oil production on his watch, while calling
for steps to reduce American dependence on foreign oil and
seeking action against market manipulators.
Republicans dismiss his strategy as an attempt to draw
attention away from the problem, and Mitch McConnell, the top
Republican in the U.S. Senate, noted that gas prices had "more
than doubled" under Obama.
"Yet rather than do something about it, he blames it on the
speculators and energy companies. Instead of increasing domestic
production, he's focused on a plan to tax American energy
manufacturers," McConnell said in a statement.
'PRICES WILL COME DOWN'
Gasoline prices did not show an immediate reaction to news
that Sunoco would delay shuttering the 330,000
barrel-per-day Philadelphia refinery and had entered talks that
could potentially spare it from closure.
"Prices will come down. They have started to come down and
we will see them come down. But they come down slowly," said
Philip Verleger, an economist who specializes in energy and has
advised both Republican and Democratic administrations.
U.S. government data on Monday showed that gasoline prices
declined for a third consecutive week to a national average of
$3.870 per gallon and are now 7 cents lower than
at the start of the month.
Geopolitical tensions remain a wildcard for the future
direction of oil prices. But the decline in retail gasoline
prices reinforced industry speculation that concerns over
short-supply that had driven up prices were overblown.
Senior Obama officials say lower energy costs are a welcome
relief to households and breaking the straight-line climb in
prices was good news for everyone.
Asked about whether the drop in gasoline prices have
lessened the need to tap U.S. emergency oil reserves, Deputy
Energy Secretary Daniel Poneman said: "We are very focused on
energy prices ... they are too high.".
Obama could certainly use the help of lower gasoline prices.
Recent U.S. economic data has been mixed, including a
disappointing employment report in March, and the U.S. recovery
remains vulnerable to another bout of volatility stemming from
Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
The surge in gasoline prices toward $4 a gallon this year
sapped consumer spending and hurt confidence among Americans,
many of whom rely heavily on their cars and have no easy way to
avoid escalating prices at the pump.
"It is the most visible price in the United States," said
William Galston, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in
Washington. "It is in your face, literally as you drive down the
street every day."
