Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON Jan 4 President Barack Obama said on Monday he was confident his new executive actions to tighten U.S. gun rules were consistent with the constitutional right to bear arms and said the initiatives would be rolled out over the next several days.
Obama, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said the measures would not solve every violent crime or prevent every mass shooting in the United States, but they would potentially save lives. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Ayesha Rascoe and Roberta Rampton)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order