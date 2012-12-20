* Ex-senator under fire for views on Israel, Iran
* Just a week since critics derailed Rice nomination
* Hagel friends and foes circulate dueling fact sheets
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 The White House on Thursday
came to the defense of former Republican Senator Chuck Hagel
against critics who have attacked his record on Israel and Iran
in a bid to head off his possible nomination as President Barack
Obama's next Pentagon chief.
With Hagel considered a leading choice for defense
secretary, the administration joined allies rallying to support
him against the onslaught, led by some pro-Israel groups and
neo-conservatives, but also including former colleagues on
Capitol Hill.
It was the second time since Obama's re-election last month
that the White House has found itself forced to defend a Cabinet
candidate who has yet to be nominated for anything, a source of
frustration for the president's advisers.
Obama's aides have been preparing for a realignment of his
national security team, possibly by Friday, sources familiar
with the process have said. But with Obama focused on the
"fiscal cliff" standoff and the Hagel controversy also fueling
concerns, an announcement could easily be delayed.
Some American Jewish leaders contend Hagel, who left the
Senate in 2008, at times opposed Israel's interests, voting
several times against U.S. sanctions on Iran, and made
disparaging remarks about the influence of what he called a
"Jewish lobby" in Washington.
White House spokesman Jay Carney made clear Obama's faith in
the former lawmaker, who is a decorated Vietnam war veteran.
"Senator Hagel fought and bled for his country. He served
his country well. He was an excellent senator," Carney said,
without acknowledging that Hagel was under consideration to
succeed Defense Secretary Leon Panetta. He did not address any
of the specific criticisms aimed at Hagel.
The controversy over Hagel's possible nomination comes after
U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice withdrew from consideration for
secretary of state last week amid withering attacks from
Republicans over her role in initial explanations of the deadly
September assault on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya.
"We've been through this before with Ambassador Rice where
there's an effort to go after somebody," Carney said.
The drumbeat of criticism against Hagel could prompt Obama
to reconsider whether it would be worth the likely Senate
confirmation battle. But the White House has given no sign of
dropping him the president's short list.
Obama himself has been criticized by some Jewish leaders for
his approach to close U.S. ally Israel, especially given his
strained relations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
BATTLE LINES DRAWN
Some of the attacks on Hagel stem from comments he made to
former U.S. diplomat Aaron David Miller for his 2008 book, "The
Much Too Promised Land," in which Hagel was quoted as saying,
"The Jewish lobby intimidates a lot of people up here."
Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a member of the
Armed Services Committee, said earlier this week that Hagel
would "have to answer for that comment" if he is nominated.
William Kristol of the conservative Weekly Standard wrote in
a recent column that Hagel "has anti-Israel,
pro-appeasement-of-Iran bona fides."
Hagel's supporters have started firing back, insisting he
has shown himself supportive of Israel and tough on Iran.
"His views are strong, solid on American foreign policy. I'm
amazed at the turnout of the neo-cons and so on," Brent
Scowcroft, national security adviser under President George H.W.
Bush, told Reuters.
He was referring to the neo-conservatives, a loose group of
right-wing foreign policy thinkers who gained ascendancy during
the tenure of Obama's Republican predecessor, George W. Bush.
And Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of J Street, a liberal
American Jewish group, denounced what he said was a "smear
campaign" against Hagel.
Democratic presidents have sometimes turned to Republicans
to fill key national security posts. Former President Bill
Clinton chose former Senator William Cohen to lead the Defense
Department, and Obama kept Robert Gates, former President George
W. Bush's last defense secretary, on board for part of his term.
QUESTIONS ON CUBA
Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio's office said he also
would have questions about Hagel's record on Cuba, and raised
the possibility of putting a hold on his nomination. Hagel has
voiced doubts about the wisdom and effectiveness of maintaining
the decades-old U.S. trade embargo on communist Cuba.
"Promoting democracy in Latin America is a priority for
Senator Rubio, and he's put holds on other administration
nominees over the issue," said Rubio spokesman Alex Conant.
"If President Obama were to nominate Senator Hagel for a
cabinet position, I'm sure we would have questions about Cuba
positions." Rubio is Cuban-American.
Adding to the sense of battle lines drawn, Hagel's critics
and allies are circulating dueling fact-sheets on Capitol Hill.
Many Republicans consider Hagel suspect. He was an early
dissenter on the Iraq war - an issue that helped Obama rise to
prominence - and crossed the aisle to endorse the president in
his successful re-election bid this year.
Since leaving the Senate after two terms, he has also been a
vocal critic of his own party's fiscal policies.
Obama is said to feel comfortable with Hagel. The two
traveled together to the Middle East during the 2008 campaign.
Hagel currently co-chairs Obama's Intelligence Advisory Board.