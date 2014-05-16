WASHINGTON May 16 President Barack Obama has named a new deputy chief of staff, Kristie Canegallo, to oversee implementation of his trademark healthcare law and other policy efforts, the White House said on Friday.

The new position was created out of frustration within the White House over problems with the rollout of the healthcare law last year, particularly the glitch-filled website, HealthCare.gov.

Canegallo has served most recently as a special assistant to Obama and adviser to chief of staff Denis McDonough, leading White House efforts on implementation of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, after October 2013.

"Given our experience with HealthCare.gov, we have determined we need more senior-level focus on implementation and execution," McDonough said in a statement.

"I have worked with Kristie since October 2010 and have found her to always be the most prepared person in the room ... and she will now be in a position to help implement and execute the administration's priorities across the government."

In addition to healthcare, Canegallo will focus on education policies and national security issues including ending the war in Afghanistan.

Canegallo previously worked on the National Security Council staff and at the Department of Defense. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Tom Brown)