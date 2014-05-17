BRIEF-Alza Real Estate FY result turns to net profit of 17.4 mln euros
* FY net profit 17.4 million euros ($18.5 million) versus loss 50.7 million euros year ago
WASHINGTON May 17 President Barack Obama intends to nominate San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro as secretary of housing and urban development in a Cabinet reshuffling, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing Democrats informed of the plan.
Castro, who has often been mentioned as a potential Democratic vice presidential candidate, would take the place of Shaun Donovan, who would move to head the Office of Management and Budget, the newspaper said. That job is being vacated by Sylvia Mathews Burwell, whom Obama has nominated as secretary of health and human services. (Reporting by Eric ; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
LAGOS, March 15 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) plans to reduce loan growth this year to focus on the increased profit to be had from maintaining domestic bond investment levels, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine will impose sanctions on the Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, the central bank said on Wednesday, part of a wider crackdown over increased tensions in eastern separatist regions.