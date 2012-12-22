By Mark Felsenthal
| KAILUA, Hawaii
KAILUA, Hawaii Dec 22 Exhausted from his long
re-election campaign and the ongoing struggle to avoid a "fiscal
cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts, President Barack Obama
relaxed with his family on Saturday at a beach hideaway in
Hawaii, starting what was shaping up to be a brief Christmas
holiday.
Congress was to return to Washington on Thursday and Obama
has pledged to work with lawmakers to strike a deal to avoid
severe tax hikes and spending cuts slated to start to take
effect on Jan. 1, which most economists say could reverse the
economy's fragile gains.
The president is expected to engage in familiar routines on
an island where he was born and raised: golf, an expedition for
the local treat "shave ice," an evening out with family and
friends.
On Sunday, he also will attend funeral services for Senator
Daniel Inouye, the long-serving Democrat from Hawaii who died on
Monday, but the president has no other public events on his
schedule.
Obama's idyll was not expected to last more than four days,
and he likely will retrace the more than 4,800-mile (7,725 km)
trip from the Aloha State to Washington after Christmas in a bid
to assemble a fiscal cliff deal after Republicans failed on
Thursday to push their own tax and spending bills through the
House of Representatives.
Before leaving Washington on Friday evening, Obama urged
Congress to come up with a stopgap measure to spare the U.S.
economy from the jolt of $600 billion worth of tax increases and
spending cuts that economists say would likely bring on another
recession.
The president asked lawmakers for a stripped-down deal to
continue lower tax rates on middle incomes that also would
extend unemployment insurance benefits to avoid some of the
worst effects of the "fiscal cliff" in the new year.
Obama's family holiday, in a quiet beach front community on
the other side of the island from bustling Honolulu, should also
provide a respite from the somber focus on the Newtown,
Connecticut, mass shooting and the resulting renewed emphasis on
measures to prevent gun violence.
The president's weekly radio and internet addresses, which
in recent weeks have centered on his argument for extending tax
cuts for all but the wealthiest Americans, on Saturday offered
holiday greetings to U.S. military forces.