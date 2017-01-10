By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Jan 10 President Barack Obama will
give a farewell speech to the nation on Tuesday in an effort to
burnish his legacy, encourage demoralized supporters and prod
the incoming Trump administration to keep some of his signature
achievements in place.
Obama will deliver the speech at 8 p.m. CST (0200 GMT
Wednesday) in Chicago, where he kicked off his political career
and started a family. His wife, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice
President Joe Biden and Jill Biden will attend the speech at
McCormick Place, the city's main convention center.
The Democratic president, who leaves the White House on Jan.
20 after eight years in office, has said he plans to reflect on
his administration's achievements while looking forward in his
address.
His future and that of his top policy achievements were
jolted by the Nov. 8 election of Republican Donald Trump, who
has threatened to undo Obama's actions on issues ranging from
advancing healthcare reform to curbing climate change.
Obama has encouraged Trump to rethink some of his views on
repealing the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, while
mobilizing Democrats to stand up for the law under a Trump
administration and a Republican-controlled Congress.
During his campaign for the presidency, Trump promised to
dismantle the law, ban Muslims temporarily from entering the
United States and build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico -
all policies Obama opposes.
Obama plans to remain in Washington for the next two years
while his younger daughter, Sasha, finishes high school. He has
indicated he wants to give Trump the same space that his
predecessor, Republican President George W. Bush, gave Obama
after leaving office by not maintaining a high public profile.
That may be difficult if Trump makes good on his plans to
take apart many of Obama's signature achievements. Democrats,
lacking a national leader with Obama's departure and former
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's election loss, are eager
for Obama to stay involved on some level.
Obama is likely during his remarks to encourage supporters
to keep fighting for issues he championed in his 2008 and 2012
campaigns on the environment, gay rights and economic equality.
