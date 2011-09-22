* Obama to press case for jobs, infrastructure spending
* Speaks at bridge linking states of Republican leaders
* Republicans say Cincinnati choice a political 'stunt'
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A dilapidated bridge over
the Ohio River becomes the latest prop in President Barack
Obama's push for jobs on Thursday as he takes a campaign for
more spending into the backyard of his political foes.
The Brent Spence Bridge, connecting the home states of the
two top Republicans in Congress, is a vital traffic route
between northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio.
But the 830-foot (253-metre) span has been officially
designated as "functionally obsolete" and Obama hopes it will
help him illustrate why Congress should back billions of
dollars in job-creating infrastructure investment.
Obama, a Democrat, wants Congress to pass a $447 billion
jobs bill he unveiled this month to kick-start growth and
hiring essential to improving his hopes for re-election in
November 2012.
A majority of Americans disapprove of his handling of the
economy, and his opinion poll numbers have slumped over worries
that the country could slip back into recession.
Obama's visit to Cincinnati, to an event within view of the
bridge, is his latest trip to drum up support among voters
around the country for his plan to spur job creation by cutting
taxes and modernizing crumbling infrastructure.
It also continues a White House offensive to sharpen his
campaign message that Republicans care more about shielding the
rich from higher taxes than making important investments.
On Monday the president vowed to protect federal health and
retirement programs from budget deficit cuts unless lawmakers
also agree to raise taxes on the rich.
That pledge was aimed at rallying Obama supporters worried
that he has not fought hard enough to safeguard Democratic
Party values during months of budget fights with Republicans.
That drew a key election battle line between spending and
taxes that Obama will emphasize in Cincinnati.
Linking Kentucky, the home state of Republican Senate
leader Mitch McConnell, with House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner's Ohio, the 47-year-old bridge funnels traffic
from two interstate highways and suffers from overcrowding.
It opened to traffic in November 1963, a few days after the
assassination of President John F. Kennedy, but the volume of
traffic it handles each day has exploded and it has been on the
list for renovation for years.
Engineers concluded in 1995 that it should be replaced by
2007 and an investigation by the Cincinnati Enquirer found the
chances of a traffic accident on the bridge were five times
higher than on the region's highways.
Boehner and McConnell, who have both been guarded toward
Obama's jobs proposals, view his trip as a political 'stunt.'
"We want to work with the President to support job
creation, but political stunts and empty promises bring us no
closer to finding common ground," said Boehner spokesman
Brendan Buck.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)