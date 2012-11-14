WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday pushed f or his proposal to have the wealthy pay more
in taxes as a way to tame the federal deficit, taking a hard
line in his opening bid before he begins fiscal talks with U.S.
lawmakers later in the week.
"We should not hold the middle class hostage while we debate
tax cuts for the wealthy," Obama said in his first press
conference since winning re-election on Nov. 6.
Obama also said he was encouraged some Republicans have
agreed to raising new revenues.
With the presidential election over, Obama's talks with
lawmakers begin in earnest on Friday when he meets with Senate
and House leaders.