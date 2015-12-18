WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday thanked Congress for passing a bipartisan spending and tax package that will fund the government through September 2016.

"I'm not wild about everything in it, but it is a budget that as I insisted invests in our military and middle class without ideological divisions that would have weakened Wall Street reform or rules on big polluters," Obama said at a White House press conference. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)