COLUMN-In uncertain times, keep your eye on cashflows: James Saft
Feb 9 In an era in which facts themselves are increasingly under attack, investors should value what they can count over what they are told.
VINEYARD HAVEN, Mass. Aug 26 President Barack Obama spoke on Friday with International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde to discuss the economy, the White House said.
(Reporting by Alister Bull and Laura MacInnis, Editing by Sandra Maler)
Feb 9 In an era in which facts themselves are increasingly under attack, investors should value what they can count over what they are told.
* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc reports January 2017 assets under management
* Invesco Ltd says preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $825.3 billion for Jan, an increase of 1.5% month over month