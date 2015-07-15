WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. President Barack Obama
is set to announce on Wednesday a pilot project to expand
broadband access for people who live in public housing, in his
administration's latest push to bridge the "digital divide"
between the rich and poor.
Working with mayors, internet service providers and other
companies and nonprofits, the Department of Housing and Urban
Development will make it cheaper and easier for more than
275,000 low-income households with almost 200,000 children to
get home internet, the White House said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Obama is set to speak about the program in Durant, Oklahoma
where the Choctaw Tribal Nation is working with four local
providers to bring the internet to 425 homes.
The program will also launch in 27 other communities, mainly
in large cities, the White House said.
In Atlanta, Durham, Kansas City and Nashville, Google
will provide free internet connections in some public
housing areas. Sprint will offer free wireless broadband
access to families with kids in public housing.
In Seattle, CenturyLink will provide broadband
service for public housing residents for $9.95 a month for the
first year.
Cox Communications is offering home internet for $9.95 a
month to families with kids in school in four cities in Georgia,
Louisiana and Connecticut.
The program also includes free training and technical
support. Best Buy will offer free training to the
Choctaw Tribal Nation and in some cities, the White House said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Ryan Woo)