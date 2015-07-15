(Adds details on plan, comment on grant)
By Alex Wilts
WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. President Barack Obama
is set to announce a pilot project on Wednesday to expand
broadband access for people who live in public housing, his
administration's latest push to narrow the "digital divide"
between the rich and poor.
Working with mayors, Internet service providers and other
companies and non-profit organizations, the Department of
Housing and Urban Development will make it cheaper and easier
for more than 275,000 low-income households with almost 200,000
children to get home Internet, the White House said in a
statement.
Private and public institutions have pledged to invest $70
million in the plan, including a $50,000 federal grant, Julian
Castro, the secretary of Housing and Urban Development, told
reporters on a conference call.
Obama is set to speak about the program in Durant, Oklahoma,
where the Choctaw Tribal Nation is working with four local
providers to bring the Internet to 425 homes.
The program will also launch in 27 other communities, mainly
in large cities, the White House said.
In Atlanta, Durham, Kansas City and Nashville, Google
will provide free Internet connections in some public
housing areas.
In select markets, Sprint Corp will offer free
wireless broadband access to families with kids in public
housing. In Seattle, CenturyLink Inc will provide
broadband service for public housing residents for $9.95 a month
for the first year.
Cox Communications Inc is offering home Internet
for $9.95 a month to families with kids in school in four cities
in Georgia, Louisiana and Connecticut.
The program also includes free training and technical
support. Best Buy Co Inc will offer free training to the
Choctaw Tribal Nation and in some cities, the White House said.
