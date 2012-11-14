* Obama vows new Iran push in coming months
* President sees window of time for diplomacy
* Syria umbrella group is legitimate, but not an exile
government
By Paul Eckert
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 President Barack Obama said
on Wednesday that he will renew efforts for a diplomatic
resolution to Iran's suspected attempt to build a nuclear
weapon, but denied that any talks with Tehran were imminent.
Obama told a news conference that reports that emerged
before his re-election on Nov. 6 of impending U.S. talks with
Iran were "not true and ... are not true as of today." But he
said diplomacy remains his preferred option.
"I will try to make a push in the coming months to see if we
can open up a dialogue between Iran and - not just us but the
international community - to see if we can get this thing
resolved," he said.
"We're not going let Iran get a nuclear weapon, but I think
there is still a window of time for us to resolve this
diplomatically," added Obama.
"I can't promise that Iran will walk through the door that
they need to walk through, but that would be very much the
preferable option," he said.
Tehran denies U.S. and Israeli allegations it is seeking a
nuclear weapons capability, saying its program is entirely
peaceful. But U.N. inspectors suspect past, and perhaps ongoing,
military-related nuclear work is geared toward building a bomb.
Obama said tough economic sanctions imposed by Western
nations were hurting Iran's economy and he believed Iranians
could find a way to use nuclear energy peacefully while assuring
the world that it is not trying to build a weapon.
In another sign diplomacy between Iran and major powers may
be poised to resume, diplomats in Washington said officials from
five major world powers and Germany planned to meet next week,
possibly in Brussels, to chart strategy for a new round of talks
with Iran.
The diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
that Britain, China, France, Russia, the United States and
Germany - a group collectively known as the P5+1 - planned to
send their foreign ministry political directors to the talks.
IAEA REPORT ON IRAN DUE FRIDAY
In October, diplomats had said they were considering asking
Iran for stricter limits on its nuclear program in exchange for
an easing of sanctions in a long-shot approach aimed at yielding
a solution that has eluded them for more than a decade.
One option could be for each side to put more on the table -
both in terms of demands and possible rewards - than in previous
meetings in a bid to break the stalemate despite deep skepticism
about the chances of a breakthrough any time soon.
The U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is
expected to submit its next quarterly Iran report to member
states on Friday, 10 days after Obama's re-election raised hope
of a revival of diplomacy after hawkish campaign talk and
speculation that Israel might strike Iranian nuclear facilities.
The report is expected to show a defiant Iran pressing ahead
with expanding its controversial nuclear program, despite harsh
Western sanctions targeting its vital oil sector, and continuing
to sanitize a military site the IAEA wants to visit.
On the crisis in Syria, Obama welcomed the recent formation
of an umbrella group for the Syrian opposition fighting the
regime of President Bashar al-Assad, but he stopped short of
recognizing it as a government in exile.
"I'm encouraged to see that the Syrian opposition created an
umbrella group that may have more cohesion than they've had in
the past," said the president.
"We consider them a legitimate representative of the
aspirations of the Syrian people. We're not yet prepared to
recognize them as some sort of government in exile, but we do
think that it is a broad-based representative group," he said.
Obama said he also shares Israel's concern about the
movement of chemical weapons in Syria during the current
fighting and turmoil.