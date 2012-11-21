WASHINGTON Nov 21 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Wednesday spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu and commended him for agreeing to the Egyptian
government's ceasefire plan in the Middle East, the White House
said.
Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a ceasefire brokered
by Egypt to end eight days of fighting in the Gaza Strip that
has killed more than 140 Palestinians and five Israelis.
"The president expressed his appreciation for the Prime
Minister's efforts to work with the new Egyptian government to
achieve a sustainable ceasefire and a more durable solution to
this problem," a White House statement said.
Obama reiterated his commitment to Israel's security and
also said he was committed to seeking funds for joint missile
defense programs.