GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn., June 1 U.S. President
Barack Obama said on Friday the American economy was still
fighting its way back from the economic downturn and was not yet
growing or creating jobs as quickly as he would like.
"It's not growing as fast as we want it to grow," Obama told
an event in Minnesota. "As we learned in today's jobs report we
are still not creating (jobs) as fast as we want."
According to the government's latest employment snapshot,
the U.S. jobless rate ticked up to 8.2 percent in May from 8.1
percent in April, presaging a possible summer economic dip.
