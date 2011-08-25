EDGARTOWN, Mass. Aug 25 President Barack Obama
held a conference call on Thursday with top advisers to discuss
the economy and progress on a plan he will announce next month
to lift U.S. hiring and growth, the White House said.
Obama, vacationing on this upscale island off the coast
from Boston, spoke with Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner,
chief of staff William Daley, White House budget chief Jack
Lew, and National Economic Council director Gene Sperling.
They discussed the "progress being made on the new jobs
proposals and deficit reduction measures" being worked on for a
major Obama jobs speech after the Sept. 5 U.S. Labor Day
holiday, the White House said.
The president has said the speech will lay out a detailed
package of steps that he wants Congress to take to help bring
unemployment down from current levels pinned above 9 percent.
Obama's hopes for winning re-election next year hinge
largely on his success in persuading Americans that his
economic policies are working. But he must get any measures
through a divided Congress, in which Republicans control the
U.S. House of Representatives and his fellow Democrats control
the Senate.
(Reporting by Alister Bull and Laura MacInnis, editing by
Vicki Allen)