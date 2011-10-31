WASHINGTON Oct 31 U.S. President Barack Obama,
sidestepping Republicans in Congress who have thwarted his $447
billion jobs plan, has invoked his executive powers to help
homeowners, students and veterans struggling to find work.
Touring the country with the slogan that Americans can't
wait for lawmakers to act, he already has rolled out a series
of initiatives and the White House promises a steady stream of
additional measures for months to come.
On Monday, Obama signed an executive order the White House
said was aimed at tackling a mounting shortage of life-saving
medicines, including cancer treatments.
The administration has declined to predict how many jobs
any of these initiatives will create, with the exception of
help for veterans, where the goal was a modest 8,000 in three
years. Critics say the moves are political gimmickry that lack
economic heft and will do very little to boost hiring.
Following are a list of the actions taken so far:
FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
Obama on Monday signed an executive order that directs the
Food and Drug Administration to combat a shortage of vital
drugs by doing more extensive reporting of where shortages
occur, and speed up regulatory reviews to ease or prevent
shortages in the first place. [ID:nN1E79U0HE]
He also ordered the FDA to work with the Department of
Justice to determine if shortages have led to illegal price
gouging or stockpiling of potentially life-saving treatments.
But the new order is unlikely to address the underlying
causes of the recent rise in drug shortages, as regulators do
not fully understand why they are occurring.
HOMEOWNERS
On Oct. 24, the White House announced steps to make it
easier for some homeowners to refinance their mortgages,
allowing credit-worthy borrowers to reduce their payments
thanks to currently low interest rates. The changes eliminate
some fees and increase competition for refinancing business.
The Obama administration also extended the length of time
unemployed borrowers can suspend mortgage payments without
being foreclosed to 12 months from four months, and simplified
the process for distressed borrowers to get help with loans.
The moves could help up to 1 million homeowners, although
past administration efforts to aid significant numbers of
borrowers in the housing market have fallen short.
STUDENTS
On Oct. 25, Obama unveiled a "pay as you earn" proposal to
help reduce monthly student loan payments for some college
graduates, a slice of the American voting public who helped put
him into the White House in 2008.
Accelerating a program that starts in 2014, borrowers from
next year will be able to reduce monthly student loan payments
to 10 percent of their discretionary income, and debt balances
will be forgiven after 20 years of payments.
Current U.S. law allows borrowers to limit their loan
payments to 15 percent of discretionary income and forgives all
remaining debt after 25 years. The White House says this will
help around 1.6 million students.
Obama also used an executive order to allow students to
consolidate federal college debt into a single monthly payment,
and offer a 0.5 percentage point cut in the monthly interest
rate on that debt. Up to six million students could benefit
from this initiative.
These initiatives might only reach a small portion of the
36 million Americans who have federal student debt, but they do
aim policy toward a major part of the nation's credit problem.
VETERANS
On Oct. 25, Obama challenged community health centers to
hire 8,000 veterans -- including former military medics -- over
the next three years. The White House also asked health centers
to start reporting on the number of veterans they employ.
It also announced an initiative to help train veterans for
careers as physician assistants, a fast-track to get military
medics into the civilian health field. Physician assistants
work in emergency care, counseling and follow-up care.
Unemployment among veterans who have served since the Sept.
11, 2001, attacks on the United States stands at 235,000, or
11.7 percent, versus a national jobless rate in September of
9.1 percent. More veterans are expected to enter the labor
force after Obama decided to pull the remaining 40,000 U.S.
troops home from Iraq by the end of the year.
RESEARCH AND EXPORTS
Obama issued a memorandum to instruct federal agencies to
speed up public-private research partnerships, help agencies
partner with the private sector, and devise a five-year plan to
keep closer track of progress and patent creation.
He also issued a second memo to create a new website called
BusinessUSA, mainly aimed at small businesses, to aid
export-hungry firms find information on federal programs.
Obama wants to double U.S. exports by the end of 2014 and
is on track to reach that goal.
(Reporting by Alister Bull, Deborah Charles and Laura
MacInnis; Editing by Bill Trott)