Bolivia says February inflation was 0.38 percent
LA PAZ, March 3 Bolivian consumer prices rose 0.38 percent in February, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday, marking an increase in inflation from 0.10 percent in January.
WASHINGTON Jan 31 The White House said on Thursday it is disbanding President Barack Obama's jobs council, a group of high-profile chief executives who gave advice on how to boost hiring at a time of high unemployment.
The White House said it has made progress on the council's recommendations and will begin a new, expanded effort to work with the business community to advance policy priorities promoted by the panel.
"The expanded effort to build on progress made by the jobs council fits into a broad and aggressive engagement strategy that has already begun," a White House official said.
