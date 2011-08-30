UPDATE 2-Canada's TMX seeks part of Saudi Aramco listing
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)
MINNEAPOLIS Aug 30 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he would lay out proposals to both boost U.S. job creation and lower the country's budget deficit.
"Next week, I'll be speaking to the nation about a plan to create jobs and reduce our deficit -- a plan I want to see passed in Congress," he said in prepared remarks at the annual conference of the American Legion, a veterans organization. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)
OTTAWA, Feb 8 The Canadian government would be open to providing more aid to planemaker Bombardier Inc if it developed new aircraft and asked for help, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 8 Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe warned against moves to dilute the banking rules introduced after the global financial crisis, which have come under fresh scrutiny following the U.S. presidential election victory of Donald Trump.