MINNEAPOLIS Aug 30 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he would lay out proposals to both boost U.S. job creation and lower the country's budget deficit.

"Next week, I'll be speaking to the nation about a plan to create jobs and reduce our deficit -- a plan I want to see passed in Congress," he said in prepared remarks at the annual conference of the American Legion, a veterans organization. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Editing by Sandra Maler)