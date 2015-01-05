UPDATE 1-OPEC compliance with oil curbs rises in March as UAE joins cut - survey
* For output by country, compliance details: (Adds comments from OPEC Secretary-General)
WASHINGTON Jan 5 The White House said on Monday that U.S. President Barack Obama believes the proposed Keystone XL pipeline would have little impact on U.S. gas prices but a spokesman would not say whether he would veto Republican legislation related to the project.
Republicans want Obama to approve the pipeline, which would carry tar sands oil from Canada. White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Obama would wait to see any legislation they propose before determining whether to veto it. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 29 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras has withdrawn its appeal to the Supreme Court of an injunction blocking the sale of oil fields to Australia's Karoon Gas Australia Ltd, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.