* President wrestling with complex political calculus
* Petroleum group expects State Department report within
days
* Few think Obama will mention project in State of the Union
speech
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 President Barack Obama will
lay out an agenda on jobs, the economy and the environment
during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday.
But he is unlikely to mention the Keystone XL oil pipeline,
a politically charged project that could shape his legacy in
each area.
Some five years after Keystone XL was proposed, Canadian
officials, Republicans and some Democrats in conservative U.S.
states are expressing frustration over the lack of a decision by
the White House on the initiative.
The TransCanada Corp project involves construction
of a 1,179-mile (1,900-km) pipeline from Alberta, Canada, to
Steele City, Nebraska, where it would connect with a previously
approved line. That would create a system that could move more
than 800,000 barrels of crude from Alberta's oil sands to
refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast each day.
Supporters say Keystone XL would create thousands of jobs
and cut U.S. fuel costs by reducing the nation's reliance on oil
imports from nations that are less friendly than Canada. They
also point to U.S. government reports about the dangers of
moving crude oil by rail as an alternative to the pipeline.
Critics of the pipeline plan say it would harm the
environment and hasten climate change by promoting
oil-harvesting methods in Alberta that produce high levels of
carbon dioxide emissions.
The project is in limbo while the U.S. State Department
finalizes an environmental review, a long-delayed process that
has irked allies in Ottawa and advocates on both sides of the
issue in the United States.
Behind the scenes, a complex political calculus is at play
on everything from the timing of the decision to the outcome.
For Obama, a decision in favor of the pipeline could
undermine the Democratic president's environmental credentials
and anger activists who have supported him just as his
administration is writing new rules to reduce heat-trapping
carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.
A decision against the pipeline could undercut Obama's
pledge to boost employment and U.S. energy security while
alienating an important international ally and oil supplier.
No matter what Obama decides, an announcement before the
midterm congressional elections in November - which many
observers expect - could make Keystone a big issue in the races
that will determine control of the U.S. Congress.
The Keystone project is a particularly sensitive subject for
several Democratic senators from politically divided states who
support the pipeline, are under pressure from Republican critics
who back the project, and are frustrated with what they see as
the administration's reluctance to decide the matter.
Democratic Senators Mark Begich of Alaska, Mary Landrieu of
Louisiana and Kay Hagan of North Carolina are prominent Keystone
backers and have supported past Republican-led efforts to
circumvent Obama on the decision.
A 'PROGRESSIVE' LEGACY?
For Obama, the political calculus on Keystone extends well
beyond the issue of the pipeline itself.
As he enters his sixth year in office, Obama has become
increasingly focused on building his legacy as a "progressive"
president.
The cornerstone of that legacy is Obama's healthcare
overhaul, which continues to face attacks from Republicans. But
Obama also wants to have an enduring impact on the nation's
efforts to counter climate change.
"The president doesn't have to run for election ever again,
increasingly he's going to be thinking about his legacy," said
Michael Brune, executive director of the Sierra Club, an
environmental group.
"It's clear that one of the most important ways that he will
be judged is what actions has he taken on climate change."
Environmentalists and young people - key segments of the
Democratic Party's political base - have worked for years to
block the Keystone pipeline plan because of what they see as the
project's potential to increase climate-warming emissions.
Obama needs support from that base for other second-term
initiatives such as immigration reform, and a potential
Democratic successor such as former Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton would need it to gain traction in the 2016 election.
"The president wants to make sure his legacy on climate is
solid," a former administration official told Reuters.
"The degree to which this decision impacts the way he's
viewed by the progressive community, that's certainly something
they need to weigh."
DECISION COMING 'SOON'
So when will Obama make the call?
"You have to make a basic decision to answer that question,
and that is: How political will the timeline be?" said Jason
Grumet, a former energy adviser to Obama's 2008 campaign and now
president of the Bipartisan Policy Center.
A decision by summer would give the issue legs in the 2014
congressional campaigns. A decision after the November midterms
would thrust it into the beginning of the primary season for the
2016 presidential race.
Administration officials say the timeline is being
determined by the State Department, which has a say in the
matter because the proposed pipeline would cross the U.S.-Canada
border. On Jan. 17, Secretary of State John Kerry said he hoped
an analysis of the thousands of public comments on the project's
environmental impact would be done "soon."
The American Petroleum Institute, the oil industry's top
lobbying group and a big Keystone backer, said it expects the
State Department's report to come out as early as Thursday.
"It's our expectation it will be released next week," the
group's chief executive, Jack Gerard, said last week during an
interview, citing sources within the administration.
"We're expecting to hear the same conclusion that we've
heard four times before: no significant impact on the
environment," Gerard said.
The report will be critical in determining how the Keystone
process plays out this year.
"If the analysis suggests that there are not substantial
increases in carbon emissions, then it's not a tough call. If
the analysis suggests that there are significant increases, it
tilts the other way," Grumet said.
Sources inside and outside the administration said they did
not expect Obama to discuss the project in his Tuesday speech.
"We have no expectation he'll find the courage to address it
on Tuesday. That doesn't mean we won't keep talking about it,"
said Brendan Buck, spokesman for John Boehner, the Republican
speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
All 45 Republican U.S. senators urged Obama on Friday to end
the delays and noted in a letter that he had told them in March
that a decision would be made before the end of 2013.
"We are well into 2014 and you still have not made a
decision," they said.
A senior administration official said the president viewed
the issue as one that had become disproportionately symbolic and
super-charged for both sides. He does not believe it is the job
creator that its backers suggest or the environmental nemesis
that its objectors fear, the official said.
In June, while announcing a plan to cut U.S. carbon
emissions, Obama brought up the pipeline unexpectedly and used
words that both sides claimed backed up their arguments.
"Our national interest will be served only if this project
does not significantly exacerbate the problem of carbon
pollution," he said then. "The net effects of the pipeline's
impact on our climate will be absolutely critical to determining
whether this project is allowed to go forward."
When Obama makes a decision on Keystone XL, Chief of Staff
Denis McDonough and Kerry are likely to be his top confidants.
John Podesta, a former chief of staff to President Bill Clinton
and a Keystone critic who recently returned to the White House
as a counselor to Obama, has recused himself from the process.
(Editing by David Lindsey and Marguerita Choy)