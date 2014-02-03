WASHINGTON Feb 3 President Barack Obama said Secretary of State John Kerry will "give me a recommendation" on whether to approve the Keystone XL pipeline, playing down the number of jobs that could be created by the project in an interview with Fox News Channel's "The O'Reilly Factor."

"The process now goes: agencies comment on what the State Department did, public's allowed to comment, Kerry's going to give me a recommendation," Obama told Fox News in an interview taped on Sunday.