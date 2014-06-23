WASHINGTON, June 23 President Barack Obama met
with Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein,
Johnson & Johnson chief Alex Gorsky and other business
leaders on Monday to discuss ways to encourage companies to make
their work places more family friendly.
Obama's meeting came during a White House "summit on working
families" that was aimed at highlighting ways to make U.S. work
places more accommodating for employees who have children or who
are starting families.
Obama has faced opposition from Republicans in Congress to
most of his legislative priorities, so he has spent this year
finding other ways to advance his agenda. That effort has
included outreach to the private sector and a public campaign to
encourage companies to raise their minimum wages.
Other executives at the Monday meeting included Randy
Garutti of Shake Shack, Kim Jordan of New Belgium Brewing
Company, Bob Moritz of PricewaterhouseCoopers, Mark Weinberger
of Ernst & Young, Debra Lee of BET Networks, David Lissy of
Bright Horizons, Sheila Marcelo of Care.com, and Anne Wojcicki
of 23andMe.
"The roundtable participants are leaders in workplace policy
and the discussion will be framed around how to best encourage
other companies to implement policies that benefit working
families," the White House said.
Some of the businesses were launching a group to look at
ways that companies could address working families' needs.
"In consultation with the administration, the working group
will identify ways that employers can measure their own progress
and help ensure they have effective practices in place to
respond to their workers' work-life needs," the White House
said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Dan Grebler)