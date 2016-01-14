(Recasts with Obama comments from town hall)
By Roberta Rampton
BATON ROUGE, La. Jan 14 President Barack Obama
said on Thursday that he will focus his final-year legislative
efforts on criminal justice reform, an expansion of a tax credit
for the working poor, and a push to find medical research
breakthroughs.
The three areas are relatively rare areas of common ground
between Obama and the Republican-controlled Congress, Obama said
during a town hall, part of a push to promote his priorities as
attention turns to the race to replace him in the November
presidential election.
Obama told a crowd of about 1,000 people at a high school
that "I've got a whole bunch of stuff to do between now and next
year" when his second and final term in office ends.
Obama has tasked his vice president, Joe Biden, with
marshalling scientists to "double down" on research into a cure
for cancer.
"It's a good story and it's not as politically controversial
as some issues," Obama said.
"It probably won't be cured in my life time, but it might be
cured in yours," he told a 10-year-old girl at the town hall.
The research push will need a "big investment," he said.
Details could come in his Feb. 9 budget proposal.
Obama also said he would like to expand the earned income
tax credit, a tax break for poor families, to also help single
people - an idea for which Republican Speaker Paul Ryan has
expressed support.
He told the crowd that he thinks there is enough bipartisan
support to reform mandatory minimum sentences for non-violent
offenders.
Obama said he will use his authority to take action where he
can - an approach that has enraged Republicans on issues like
immigration, environmental regulations, and gun control.
Giving another example of where he wants to use his
executive authority in the year ahead, Obama talked about the
need to modernize ancient government computer systems.
"That's what we can do without Congress," he said.
Obama praised Louisiana's newly sworn in Democratic Governor
John Bel Edwards, who made expanding Medicaid coverage for
low-income people his first order of business.
In his Feb. 9 budget, Obama will propose to give the 19
state governments that passed up an earlier offer to expand
Medicaid a second chance to opt in, with aid from the federal
government, the White House said.
"We're hoping to encourage more states to do the right
thing," Obama said.
Medicaid expansion was part of the Affordable Care Act,
Obama's signature health care reform law better known as
Obamacare. But some Republican governors opposed expansion as
costly and unnecessary.
(Additional reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Susan Heavey;
Editing by Nick Macfie, Bernard Orr)