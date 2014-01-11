By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Jan 11 President Barack Obama said
he will talk next week about how he plans to create jobs in the
U.S. manufacturing sector, one of several economic goals he set
for his administration last year that is now receiving renewed
attention from the White House.
Obama's weekly address hinted that his Wednesday trip to
Raleigh, North Carolina, will focus on manufacturing.
"Working folks are looking for the kind of stable, secure
jobs that went overseas in the past couple decades. So next
week, I'll join companies and colleges and take action to boost
the high-tech manufacturing that attracts the kind of good new
jobs a growing middle class requires," Obama said in his
address.
The Raleigh-Durham region is known for being home to three
research universities and a host of biotech firms.
Obama has long said that jobs are his top priority. But his
attention this year has been diverted by a series of thorny
foreign and domestic policy problems, including the U.S.
response to Syria's civil war, the botched roll-out of health
care reforms, and anger at home and abroad about the scope of
U.S. surveillance practices.
The latest economic data showed that jobs growth remains a
concern. On Friday, the Labor Department reported that U.S.
employers hired the fewest workers in nearly three years in
December, but the setback was likely to be temporary amid signs
that unusually cold weather may have had an impact.
Since December, Obama has turned his attention again to
economic issues, pledging to address the gap between rich and
poor in his remaining years in office.
He has recently highlighted several issues from his 2013
State of the Union address. For example, this week, he announced
new "promise zones" for government and private aid in five
impoverished neighborhoods.
In the address, he also promised to create three
manufacturing hubs where businesses could work with government
to create high-tech jobs, and highlighted the promise in a
speech at an Asheville, North Carolina, truck plant the next
day.
The administration launched competitions to create the three
new hubs in May, pledging $200 million in funding from the
Defense, Energy and Commerce departments, and matching funds
from industry, and state and local sources.
The winners were to be announced by the end of 2013 but have
not yet been named.
The hubs were to be modeled after a manufacturing innovation
institute in Youngstown, Ohio, where a former furniture
warehouse was turned into a 3D printing center where local
manufacturers could pick up new skills and ideas.
Obama had asked Congress for $1 billion to spend on 15 such
centers around the country, but Republicans want to rein in
government spending and oppose spending taxpayer money on
business.