By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Jan 6 President Barack Obama and
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell are warily looking for
areas of agreement as they begin a new chapter in a relationship
that is likely to remain frosty but businesslike.
With both men trying to position their parties for 2016
elections to choose a successor to Obama, the president and the
Senate majority leader will need to find ways to work together
if they want to overcome legislative gridlock and reach
agreements on trade, tax and economic issues.
It will not be easy. Obama, 53, and McConnell, 72, are not
close and have little in common. McConnell set a chilly tone to
their relationship by declaring in 2010 that his top priority
was to make sure Obama was a one-term president, a dream that
was shattered when the Democrat won re-election.
That creates an air of unpredictability about Tuesday, when
McConnell takes over as Senate majority leader and Republicans
welcome a bigger majority in the House of Representatives,
giving them a powerful counterweight to Obama in his final two
years in office.
"Both of them have to walk a tight rope," said Andy Smith,
director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.
Obama, who will lay out a broad agenda in his State of the
Union speech late this month, will seek agreement with
Republicans on tax reform and trade deals, areas that will test
both parties.
He will push Republicans to agree to overhaul the tax code
in ways that will increase revenue, which they oppose, and try
to persuade pro-labor Democrats to go along with trade
legislation that they have long opposed.
"We're going to disagree on some things, but there are going
to be areas of agreement and we've got to be able to make that
happen," he said in a news conference last month.
McConnell wants to ease regulations as a way to boost the
U.S. economy and will try to get approval of the Keystone XL
Canada-to-Texas pipeline. But he also wants fellow Republicans
to resist scaring voters with far-right proposals.
"I don't want the American people to think that if they add
a Republican president to a Republican Congress, that's going to
be a scary outcome. I want the American people to be comfortable
with the fact the Republican House and Senate is a responsible,
right-of-center governing majority," McConnell told the
Washington Post.
The two men may meet as early as next week.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by John Whitesides and
Andrew Hay)