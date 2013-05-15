Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON May 15 The White House has been in contact with Democratic Senator Charles Schumer to support reintroduction of a bill that would give journalists legal protection when guarding their sources, spokesman Jay Carney said on Wednesday.
The move comes after intense criticism of a probe by the Obama administration into telephone records of the Associated Press news agency while investigating a leak. Carney declined comment on that investigation. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)