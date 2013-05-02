* Obama keen to highlight Mexico's economic progress
* Wants to hear more about drug policy changes
* Immigration reform a key issue for U.S. president
By Mark Felsenthal and Steve Holland
MEXICO CITY, May 2 U.S. President Barack Obama
arrived in Mexico on Thursday for a visit he hopes will draw
attention to Mexico's emerging economic might, even as worries
about containing drug-trafficking and related violence remain an
inescapable subtext.
Obama meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and is
then due to hold a news conference at 4:10 p.m. CDT (2110 GMT).
The U.S. president has said he wants to hear more about
Mexico's new policy of restricting contacts with the United
States on drugs and drug-related violence to a single point, the
Ministry of the Interior.
The "single-door" policy would be an abrupt change from the
wide latitude the U.S. government enjoyed in working with
Mexican officials across agencies under Pena Nieto's
predecessor, Felipe Calderon.
"From their perspective, its the effort to have better
control over all the aspects of security policy and make it more
fluid," said Maureen Meyer, a Mexico specialist with the
Washington Office on Latin America, a U.S. non-governmental
organization.
The change has raised concern about Mexico's commitment to
combating drug trafficking and drug-related violence.
While the Mexican government has said that killings linked
to organized crime fell 14 percent in the first four months of
Pena Nieto's presidency, more than 70,000 people are estimated
to have been killed in drug violence in Mexico since 2007, and
gang-style murders continue to provide lurid headlines.
"Crime lurks in the background throughout everything. They
know it," said Diana Negroponte, a foreign policy fellow at the
Brookings Institution, referring to the Mexican government.
Some question whether Calderon's aggressive policies, which
focused on eradicating gang leaders, has been successful or
whether it has generated additional violence as rival factions
vie for control of turf.
"There's a lot of resentment that the consumption problem is
coming from the United States, and so are the guns, and they're
getting all the violence, and they're fed up with it," said one
government Latin America analyst, who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
RIGHTS WORRIES
Rights group Human Rights Watch sent a letter to Obama ahead
of his visit urging him to review the United States' public
security approach with Mexico, rapping his administration for
offering "uncritical support" for Calderon's policies and citing
a "dramatic increase" in rights abuses.
Both Obama and Pena Nieto have said they want the visit to
focus on economic issues rather than security. Pena Nieto is
eager to underscore Mexico's recent run of solid economic
growth, fueled in part by its increasing attractiveness as a
manufacturing hub.
"The new government wants to change the narrative," said
former U.S. ambassador to Mexico Jeffrey Davidow. "It doesn't
want the headlines to be about murders and decapitations."
The Mexican president has launched an ambitious reform
agenda, aiming to overhaul the tax system and energy sector,
among other areas, in a bid to boost economic growth.
"The way the agenda is laid out is to emphasize the economic
side of things, to show that the relationship is about more than
just security," said Duncan Wood, director of the Mexico
Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for
Scholars. "The signal that's being sent is that the United
States fully supports the reform agenda."
Obama, for his part, would like to highlight Mexico's
progress in moving up the economic ladder, in part to emphasize
that his own goal of reforming U.S. immigration laws will not
promote an exodus of Mexicans into the United States.
The two presidents are also likely to discuss the fate of a
much-ballyhooed agreement that would remove obstacles to
expanding deepwater drilling for oil in the Gulf of Mexico.
The United States has yet to finalize the deal, know as the
Transboundary Hydrocarbons Agreement, which provide guidelines
for drilling in an area of the Gulf that straddles the
U.S.-Mexico boundary.
The deal is seen as the key to opening a new era of
cooperation on oil production between the two countries.
Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex needs
technology and investment to boost its stagnant production, and
U.S. companies are eager to help.