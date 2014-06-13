By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, June 13 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Friday will make his first visit to an American Indian
reservation since entering the White House on a trip to unveil
new measures aimed at boosting education and economic
opportunities for indigenous people.
Obama and his wife, Michelle, will travel to the Standing
Rock Sioux Tribal Nation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, to show
the administration's commitment to "upholding our strong and
crucial nation-to-nation relationship," the White House said.
During the visit the couple will meet with tribal leaders
and young people before attending a ceremony that honors Native
American veterans with dance and song.
The trip is unusual for Obama, who has devoted most of his
U.S. travel to highlight programs on the broader economy and
other domestic policy priorities.
Obama courted the American Indian vote as a White House
candidate in 2008. He became an honorary member of a tribe in
Montana, the Crow Nation, and took on a native name: Black
Eagle, which means "one who helps all people of this land."
Since entering office Obama has hosted meetings with tribal
leaders every year and proposed a budget increase to support
tribal communities. His administration has also settled a series
of legal disputes and breaches of trust lawsuits by Indian
tribes against the United States.
"We can be proud of the progress we've made together. But we
need to do more, especially on jobs and education," Obama wrote
last week in an opinion piece announcing his trip.
"As I've said before, the history of the United States and
tribal nations is filled with broken promises. But I believe
that during my administration, we've turned a corner together."
The initiatives Obama will announce on Friday include
reforms for the Bureau of Indian Education, efforts to bring
high-speed Internet to tribal schools, and training for
teachers.
He will also propose ways to ease regulatory hurdles for
infrastructure and energy development and initiatives to boost
small businesses owned by Native Americans.
The trip is part of a recent push by the administration to
advance rights for Native Americans.
Last week Attorney General Eric Holder traveled to North
Dakota to meet with a tribal consultation conference where he
spoke of increased prosecutions of crimes against American
Indians and expanded outreach to tribes across the country.
On Monday Holder proposed requiring voting districts to
place at least one polling site on tribal land within their
territory and said action was necessary to improve voting access
for American Indians.
The agency's No. 3 official Tony West has also spent the
past week in Alaska, meeting with the National Congress of
American Indians. On Wednesday he announced support for giving
Native Americans in Alaska the ability to issue and enforce
domestic violence protection orders. The 2013 reauthorization of
the Violence Against Women Act had largely exempted that group.
The 2013 law also gave tribes the ability to prosecute
non-Indians who assault Indian spouses or partners.
