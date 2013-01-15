* Raises stakes with White House news conference
* Debt ceiling deadline looming closer
* Republicans want spending cuts
By Mark Felsenthal and Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Jan 14 President Barack Obama on
Monday rejected any negotiations with Republicans over raising
the U.S. borrowing limit, accusing his opponents of trying to
extract a ransom for not ruining the economy in the latest
fiscal fight.
At a White House news conference called to promote his
position on the budget, Obama vowed not to trade cuts in
government spending sought by Republicans in exchange for
raising the borrowing limit.
"What I will not do is to have that negotiation with a gun
at the head of the American people," he said.
With an agreement to prevent the economy falling over a
"fiscal cliff" barely two weeks old, Washington has already
begun skirmishing over a new fiscal issue: the debt ceiling,
which fixes a limit on how much the government can borrow.
The United States could default on its debt if Congress does
not increase the borrowing limit, a prospect Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke warned against in separate comments on
Monday.
Obama has tangled repeatedly with Congress over budget and
spending issues, and on Monday he said Republicans would bear
the responsibility for the consequences of a default.
"They can act responsibly, and pay America's bills or they
can act irresponsibly, and put America through another economic
crisis," he said. "But they will not collect a ransom in
exchange for not crashing the American economy."
Republicans want Obama to cut some spending to rein in the
deficit before they agree to raise the debt limit again.
Obama must get "serious about spending and the debt limit is
the perfect time for it," Senate Republican leader Mitch
McConnell said. "The American people do not support raising the
debt ceiling without reducing government spending at the same
time," said Republican John Boehner, the House of
Representatives speaker.
The last debt ceiling fight, in 2011, upset world financial
markets. Obama cast the borrowing issue as one that will affect
many Americans and sensitive industries.
"If congressional Republicans refuse to pay America's bills
on time, Social Security checks and veterans' benefits will be
delayed. We might not be able to pay our troops, or honor our
contracts with small business owners. Food inspectors, air
traffic controllers, specialists who track down loose nuclear
material wouldn't get their paychecks," he said.
Obama reminded Republicans that he won the November election
partly on his approach to fiscal issues.
The debt limit is one of a trio of deadlines looming around
the end of February, including automatic deep spending cuts that
were temporarily put off in the "fiscal cliff" deal, and the end
of a stopgap government funding measure.
A number of Republicans have said they would be willing to
allow a U.S. debt default or a government shutdown to force the
Obama administration to accept deeper spending cuts than the
White House would like.
Obama's unexpected news conference could have been a
pre-emptive strike aimed at influencing strategy sessions among
Republican lawmakers scheduled for later this week.
The Treasury Department warned on Monday that the United
States will run out of ways to prevent a default in mid-February
or early March if the $16.4 trillion ceiling on borrowing is not
raised.
NOT A "DEADBEAT NATION"
Obama said he would agree to talk about steps to trim the
U.S. budget deficit, but made clear he wants to keep that
discussion separate from the debt ceiling increase.
"The issue here is whether or not America pays its bills,"
he said. "We are not a deadbeat nation. And so there's a very
simple solution to this: Congress authorizes us to pay our
bills."
He held to his position that deficit reduction should
include measures to raise revenue and not come from spending
cuts alone.
Republicans have rejected that approach, saying the "fiscal
cliff" deal, which raised taxes for the wealthy while
maintaining low tax rates for most Americans, should have put to
rest any more discussion over tax increases.
Fiscal issues loomed large during what was the final news
conference of Obama's first term, which came a week before an
inauguration ceremony that will launch his next four years.
Fights with Congress over taxes and spending have
overshadowed much of his domestic agenda during most of the last
two years, with the president facing legislative gridlock that
shows little sign of abating.
Obama raised the specter of a severe setback to the U.S.
economy if congressional Republicans persist with the threat of
a debt default.
"It would be a self-inflicted wound on the economy," he
said. "Even entertaining the idea of this happening, of the
United States of America not paying its bills, is irresponsible.
It's absurd."
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, top White House
economic adviser Gene Sperling and Obama senior adviser Valerie
Jarrett later held a conference call with three dozen business
leaders to discuss the president's fiscal plans and insist that
Congress must raise the debt limit "without drama or delay," a
White House official said.
Participants included Honeywell International Inc CEO David
Cote, Evercore Partners chairman Roger Altman, Goldman Sachs
Group Inc chief executive Lloyd Blankfein, Marriott
International Inc chief executive Arne Sorenson, AT&T Inc CEO
Randall Stephenson, Xerox Corp chief Executive Ursula Burns, IBM
CEO Ginni Rometty and Deloitte LLP's U.S. chief executive, Joe
Echevarria.