WASHINGTON, June 29 Millions more U.S. workers
will be eligible for overtime pay under a draft rule to be
announced by the federal government as early as Tuesday,
Bloomberg News said on Monday, citing an Obama administration
official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The Department of Labor would raise the minimum salary for
exempting employees who work more than 40 hours a week from the
requirement to be paid overtime to $970 a week, or about $50,440
a year, in 2016, Bloomberg said.
Many employees now earning as little as $455 a week, or
$23,660 a year, are ineligible for overtime because they are
classified as managers.
The increase in the salary limit would make overtime
available to 15 million more workers, Bloomberg said, citing an
estimate by Ross Eisenbrey, vice president of the Economic
Policy Institute, a left-leaning research body partly funded by
unions.
"It would provide a better work-family balance for millions
of workers, giving some higher pay for working overtime and
others reduced hours without any reduction in pay," Eisenbrey
told Reuters earlier this month.
A number of Republican members of Congress have said
expanding overtime protections could hinder job growth.
(Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)