By Susan Heavey
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 19 U.S. President Barack Obama
was named TIME's Person of the Year for 2012, citing his
historic re-election last month as symbolic of the nation's
changing demographics amid the backdrop of high unemployment and
other challenges.
TIME editor Rick Stengel announced the choice on NBC's
"Today" program on Wednesday.
"He's basically the beneficiary and the author of a kind new
America - a new demographic, a new cultural America that he is
now the symbol of," he said.
"He won re-election despite a higher unemployment rate than
anybody's had to face in basically in 70 years. He's the first
Democrat to actually win two consecutive terms with over 50
percent of the vote. That's something we haven't seen since
Franklin Delano Roosevelt," Stengel said, citing the president
who served during the Great Depression and World War Two.
Obama edged out Malala Yousufzai, a Pakistani girl shot in
the head by the Taliban for advocating girls' education, for the
honor, Stengel said.
Other finalists included Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook,
Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi and scientist Fabiola Gianotti,
he added.