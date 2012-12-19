* Magazine cites president as symbol of younger, diverse
U.S.
* Obama won TIME recognition in 2008
* Finalists: Pakistani girl, Egypt's Morsi, Apple CEO,
scientist
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Dec 19 TIME has tapped U.S.
President Barack Obama for its Person of the Year for the second
time, citing his historic re-election last month as symbolic of
the nation's shifting demographics and the rise of younger, more
diverse Americans.
In announcing its annual selection on Wednesday, the
magazine called Obama the "Architect of the New America."
"He's basically the beneficiary and the author of a kind new
America - a new demographic, a new cultural America that he is
now the symbol of," TIME editor Rick Stengel said of Obama, who
was also selected for the honor in 2008 when he became the
nation's first black president.
Obama beat Republican challenger Mitt Romney last month with
clear majorities from Latinos and other minorities as well as
among young adults, a result that has forced conservatives to
rethink their policy positions and political strategy.
There are many reasons Obama won again, "but the biggest by
far are the nation's changing demographics and Obama's unique
ability to capitalize on them. When his name is on the ballot,
the next America - a younger, more diverse America - turns out
at the polls," TIME contributor Michael Scherer said in an
article accompanying the selection.
TIME also cited Obama's ability to clearly win a second term
in the Nov. 6 election despite high unemployment and other
challenges. The U.S. jobless rate peaked at 10 percent in 2009
amid the recession but has been falling. In November, it dipped
to 7.7 percent as more people dropped out of the labor force.
"He won re-election despite a higher unemployment rate than
anybody's had to face in basically in 70 years," Stengel said on
NBC's "Today" show.
"He's the first Democrat to actually win two consecutive
terms with over 50 percent of the vote. That's something we
haven't seen since Franklin Delano Roosevelt," he added, citing
the president during the Great Depression and World War Two.
Americans are still struggling to recover along with the
nation's economy and have expressed frustration with Obama, who
won 4 million fewer votes than in 2008, Scherer wrote. But
overall, the president has been able to hold steady, he said.
"In an age of lost authority, Obama had managed to maintain
his," he said.
There was no immediate comment from the White House.
TIME's award is a media honor that carries no medal or
money, and nearly every U.S. president has been selected since
its inception in 1927. Obama has won other recognitions,
including the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.
Others top contenders included Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani
girl shot in the head by the Taliban for advocating girls'
education, Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook, Egyptian
President Mohamed Morsi and physicist Fabiola Gianotti.