NEW YORK Oct 25 With an eye to 2014 elections,
President Barack Obama held up the government shutdown this
month as an emblem of fundamental differences between Democrats
and Republicans on Friday in an appeal to wealthy donors.
"The shutdown was about more than just healthcare, it was
about, sort of, a contrast in visions about what our obligations
are to our fellow citizens," the president said at a fundraiser
at the home of Karen Mehiel on New York's posh Upper East Side.
Republicans made defunding the president's signature
healthcare program a condition for continuing to fund government
operations, leading to a partial shutdown for 16 days and
bringing the country to the brink of debt default.
The president must work with Republicans who control the
House of Representatives if he hopes to pass budget, immigration
reform or farm legislation this year, as he has said he hopes to
do.
But his comments point to an effort to take advantage of the
shutdown, which hurt Republicans' in public opinion polls, to
help Democrats make inroads and perhaps reverse the Republicans'
majority in the House.
Serious snags marring the rollout this month of the
healthcare program could hurt Democrats, but Obama made no
mention of those difficulties in brief public remarks at other
fundraisers.
Instead, the president focused on his hopes to boost
spending on things like education and repairing roads and
bridges, which he said were part of the vision for the country
that Democrats share.
"We believe that government has a role to play," he said.
"Part of the debate and battle over the last several years has
been what role do we have as a country collectively to create
the platform and the tools for people to succeed."
The president has embarked on a series of fundraising events
that began this week in Washington.
In New York, he raised money for the Democratic
Congressional Campaign Committee at a reception followed by a
dinner. It was the fourth fundraiser he has held for the DCCC in
the 2014 cycle.
At another event across town in Manhattan, Obama appeared at
an event attended by 20 people who paid up to $32,400, a
Democratic National Committee official said.
Obama is due to travel to Boston for fundraisers next week.
In November, he is expected to raise funds in Miami,
Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.