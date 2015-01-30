WASHINGTON Jan 30 The United States has
proposed analyzing genetic information from more than 1 million
American volunteers as part of a new initiative to understand
human disease and develop medicines targeted to an individual's
genetic make-up.
At the heart of the initiative, to be announced on Friday by
President Barack Obama, is the creation of a pool of people -
healthy and ill, men and women, old and young - who would be
studied to learn how genetic variants affect health and disease.
Officials hope genetic data from several hundred thousand
participants in ongoing genetic studies would be used, and other
volunteers recruited to reach the 1 million total.
The near-term goal is to create more and better treatments
for cancer, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National
Institutes of Health (NIH), told reporters on a conference call
on Thursday. Longer term, he said, the project would provide
information on how to individualize treatment for a range of
diseases.
The initial focus on cancer, he said, is due partly to the
lethality of the disease and partly because targeted medicine,
known also as precision medicine, has made significant advances
in cancer, although much more work is needed.
The president has proposed $215 million in his 2016 budget
for the initiative. Of that, $130 million would go to the NIH to
fund the research cohort and $70 million to NIH's National
Cancer Institute to intensify efforts to identify molecular
drivers of cancer and apply that knowledge to drug development.
A further $10 million would go to the Food and Drug
Administration to develop databases on which to build an
appropriate regulatory structure; $5 million would go to the
Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information
Technology to develop privacy standards and ensure the secure
exchange of data.
The effort may raise alarm bells for privacy rights
advocates who in the past have questioned the government's
ability to guarantee that DNA information is kept anonymous.
They have expressed fear participants may become identifiable or
face discrimination.
SEQUENCING 1 MILLION GENOMES
The funding is not nearly enough to sequence 1 million
genomes from scratch. Whole-genome sequencing, though plummeting
in price, still costs about $1,000 per genome, Collins said,
meaning this component alone would cost $1 billion.
Instead, he said, the national cohort would be assembled
both from new volunteers interested in "an opportunity to take
part in something historic," and existing cohorts that are
already linking genomic data to medical outcomes.
The most ambitious of these is the Million Veteran Program,
launched in 2011 by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Aimed at
making genomic discoveries and bringing personalized medicine to
veterans, it has enrolled more than 300,000 veterans and
determined the DNA sequences of about 200,000.
The VA was a pioneer in electronic health records, which it
will use to link the genotypes to vets' medical histories.
Academic centers have, with NIH funding, also amassed
thousands of genomes and linked them to the risk of disease and
other health outcomes. The Electronic Medical Records and
Genomics Network, announced by NIH in 2007, aims to combine DNA
information on more than 300,000 people and look for connections
to diseases as varied as autism, appendicitis, cataracts,
diabetes and dementia.
In 2014, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc launched a
collaboration with Pennsylvania-based Geisinger Health System to
sequence the DNA of 100,000 Geisinger patients and, using their
anonymous medical records, look for correlations between genes
and disease. The company has finished 50,000 samples,
spokeswoman Hala Mirza said.
Perhaps the most audacious effort is by the non-profit Human
Longevity Inc, headed by Craig Venter. In 2013 it launched a
project to sequence 1 million genomes by 2020. Privately funded,
it will be made available to pharmaceutical companies such as
Roche Holding AG, with which the institute has a
research partnership.
"We're happy to work with them to help move the science,"
Venter said in an interview, referring to the administration's
initiative.
But because of the many regulations surrounding medical
privacy and human volunteers, he said, "we can't just mingle
databases. It sounds like a naive assumption" if the White House
expects existing cohorts to merge into its 1-million-genomes
project.
Venter raced the government-funded Human Genome Project to a
draw in 2000, sequencing the entire human genome using private
funding in less time than it took the public effort.
ALTERING THE REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
Collins conceded that mingling the databases would be a
challenge but insisted it is doable.
"It is something that can be achieved but obviously there is
a lot that needs to be done," he said.
Collating, analyzing and applying all this data to the
development of new drugs will require changes to how products
are reviewed and approved by health regulators.
Dr. Margaret Hamburg, the FDA's commissioner, said on the
conference call that the emerging field of precision medicine
"presents a set of new issues for us at FDA." The agency is
discussing new ways to approach the review process for
personalized medicines and tests, she added.
