WASHINGTON Jan 20 U.S. President Barack Obama
will emphasize during his State of the Union address on Tuesday
night that he has not forgotten the debate over Internet privacy
ignited by the recent hacking of Sony Corp.
"No foreign nation, no hacker, should be able to shut down
our networks, steal our trade secrets, or invade the privacy of
American families, especially our kids," according to a text of
the speech released by the White House.
Intelligence agencies are preparing recommendations to guard
against future privacy breaches and the administration will
issue a report next month on the subject, according to the
speech.
