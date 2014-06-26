By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON, June 26
WASHINGTON, June 26 President Barack Obama heads
to Minneapolis on Thursday, the first stop in series of summer
road trips where he will aim to spend a "day in the life" of an
ordinary American and convince voters that the White House
understands their challenges.
Obama will have lunch with a woman named Rebekah - the White
House has not provided her full name - who wrote to him earlier
this year. He will hold a town hall meeting and, on Friday, give
a speech on the economy.
The trip is also aimed at reconnecting Obama with Democrats
ahead of midterm elections where Republicans stand a good chance
of taking control of the Senate, jeopardizing the chance to
accomplish goals for his last two years in office.
Obama's job approval ratings have slid to 41 percent, Gallup
said on Tuesday, with voters concerned about the economy and
with the way the White House has handled the insurgency in Iraq.
"This is the president's attempt to show the public and the
media that hasn't lost touch with those who believed in him,
despite what polls may show," said Peter LaMotte, a senior vice
president at Levick, a crisis communications firm.
"There is little chance that an election-style campaign will
do much to change the polling numbers," LaMotte said.
Obama has campaigned relentlessly this year for populist
issues like raising the minimum wage, and has told Democrats
they need to vote in November in tight congressional races.
He will get a chance to make that point again at a
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, held at a private
home on Thursday night.
Politicians know there can be peril in being portrayed as
out of touch with regular folks.
Republicans have recently sought to capitalize on an
off-tone remark by Hillary Clinton, likely to be a Democratic
presidential candidate in 2016, who described her family as
"dead broke" after leaving the White House in 2000.
Republicans are expected to dismiss Obama's "day in the
life" road trips as preaching to the choir.
But one Capitol Hill Republican aide was less skeptical.
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott regularly spends time with
regular people in his state, sweeping floors at a burrito shop,
riding the city bus for a few hours, listening to issues -
incognito.
"I definitely think he gets a much fresher perspective,"
said Scott's communications director, Sean Smith, explaining
that constituents are more apt to give his boss the unvarnished
truth when they don't know who he is.
Surrounded by a bubble of security and an entourage, Obama
is unlikely to have a completely similar experience - but he may
get to spend time with people with diverse views, Smith said.
"As long as they haven't made it just a room of supporters,
then hopefully he'll learn some things," he said.
"It should be a good eye-opener for him."
(Editing by Eric Walsh)