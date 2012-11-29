WASHINGTON Nov 29 Former U.S. Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney arrived at the White House on
Thursday for private talks with President Barack Obama, their
first meeting since this month's election.
Romney, who lost a bitterly fought contest to the Democratic
incumbent, stepped out of a black sport-utility vehicle at
around 12:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) and entered the West Wing of the
White House.
The lunch meeting is a chance for Obama to show
bipartisanship at a time when he is seeking Republican
cooperation to avoid a looming "fiscal cliff."
For Romney, it is an opportunity to begin rebuilding his
political stature after his party's disappointing outcome in the
Nov. 6 election.