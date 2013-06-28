WASHINGTON, June 28 Twenty-two of President
Barack Obama's top advisers make the top White House salary of
$172,200 per year - but there is one official who earns 30
percent more.
It's not Chief of Staff Denis McDonough. Not Obama's senior
adviser and close friend Valerie Jarrett. Not Cecilia Munoz, who
is overseeing White House efforts on immigration reform, nor
Lisa Monaco, who advises Obama on homeland security and
counterterrorism.
The best-paid person of the 460 people who work at the White
House is Seth Wheeler, a senior adviser at the National Economic
Council, who is crafting Obama's strategy on housing finance.
One of the newest appointees, Wheeler earns $225,000,
according to the annual White House report on its $37.9 million
payroll released on Friday.
Wheeler has been detailed to the role from the Federal
Reserve where the pay scale is higher, a White House official
explained.
It also means he earns more than his boss, Gene Sperling,
the director of the National Economic Council, who earns the
White House limit of $172,200.
At the Fed, Wheeler was chief of staff for the Office of
Financial Stability Policy and Research.
He is an ex-Morgan Stanley banker who worked for former
Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson during the Bush Administration,
and was a key architect with the Obama administration's mortgage
modification program, helping craft the signature housing aid
program known as the Home Affordable Modification Program.
"His pay reflects the anomaly of the Fed pay scale," said
Phillip Swagel, who served in the Treasury Department under
President George W. Bush.
"It is noteworthy that the NEC is pretty political so it's
fascinating that they have a Fed employee in a political
position," Swagel said.
Federal employees who work for banking regulators, including
the Fed, have higher pay scales than employees of other federal
departments, said Julia Gordon, director of housing finance and
policy at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think
tank.
"I'm sure if he went back to Morgan Stanley, he'd be making
10 times that," Gordon said.
Wheeler replaces Jim Parrott, who had been detailed to the
White House from the Department of Housing and Urban
Development, and earned $144,385 last year. Parrott left the
White House in January, and recently joined the Urban Institute.
Wheeler's salary approaches that of Vice President Joe
Biden, who this year is poised to earn $230,700. Obama's salary
is $400,000.
HOUSING SYSTEM 'IN SHAMBLES'
The housing advisor position has been held by four different
people during the Obama administration, punctuated by lengthy
vacancies between advisers, said Gordon, who hopes the White
House now begins to takes a more active role on the issue.
"Our housing system is still in shambles," Gordon said.
"Just because people hear that prices are going back up
doesn't mean we've fixed anything. A lot of the underlying
problems are still there."
One of the key issues is reforms for mortgage finance
companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which were seized by the
government in 2008 as the housing crisis threatened their
solvency.
The companies own or guarantee half of all U.S. mortgages
and have been propped up with $187.5 billion in taxpayer funds.
Democrats and Republicans want to reduce the government's
role and put more of the risk of lending onto the private
sector, but they disagree on how far to go.
The salary report can be found at -