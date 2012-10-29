WASHINGTON Oct 29 President Barack Obama said
the U.S. public needs to prepare for Hurricane Sandy to make
landfall on Monday evening and predicted millions of people will
be affected by the storm.
"This is going to be a big and powerful storm and all across
the Eastern Seaboard I think everybody is taking the appropriate
preparations," he told reporters after having a briefing on the
storm in the White House Situation Room.
Obama said those in the region affected by the Hurricane
should listen to local and state officials on whether or not to
evacuate, and expressed confidence that emergency crews are
prepared to tackle the storm preparations and clean-up that will
be needed in the coming days.