Dec 10 The White House said it was bringing back its former legislative director, Phil Schiliro, for a short-term appointment to "help coordinate the policy implementation" of President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare reform law.

Here is some background about Schiliro:

Schiliro, 57, was assistant to the president for legislative affairs during Obama's first term. When he left in 2011, the president credited him with helping shepherd through Congress "a series of historic accomplishments on behalf of the American people, from healthcare reform that will make coverage more affordable and accessible to Wall Street reform that will protect consumers and our economy."

By the time he joined Obama's 2008 presidential campaign as a senior adviser, Schiliro had worked in Congress for more than 25 years. He was a longtime top aide to U.S. Representative Henry Waxman, a California Democrat, and worked on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. He was policy director for former Democratic Senate leader Tom Daschle in 2004.

In 1992 and 1994, Schiliro made unsuccessful bids for a congressional seat in a New York district.

Schiliro came to Washington with a strong interest in the environment. When he was a teenager, he led a neighborhood protest against a company that was polluting a reservoir near his home, according to The Washington Post. He got the media involved and helped shut the business down.

Schiliro is a graduate of Hofstra University and Lewis & Clark Law School, where he was editor-in-chief of the law review. (Sources: Reuters, White House, New York Times, Washington Post) (Compiled by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Paul Simao)